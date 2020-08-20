With his local gym shuttered by Murphy, GOP Assemblyman works out in Pennsylvania

DENVILLE, N.J. – Freshman Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) is making the 53 mile drive from Denville to Nazareth, Pennsylvania on a regular basis this summer.

Bergen’s local gym has been closed for months due to Governor Phil Murphy’s indefinite shutdown of Garden State fitness centers. Bergen, who serves as a U.S. Army Captain, is currently working out at a Planet Fitness location in Nazareth until further notice.

–

“Health and fitness are as important to me as they are to many people. I don’t understand why we can’t do these things in New Jersey when it is being done safely in Pennsylvania,” said Bergen. “Murphy refuses any advice from industry experts, and has so far failed to give any clear data-driven parameters for re-opening gyms and restaurants. I’m convinced he’s using a magic 8-ball for his decisions. It’s the only way to make sense of the randomness.”

Pennsylvania and Connecticut gyms have been open since June.

New York gyms are set to reopen on August 24th.

New Jersey isn’t following its sister states; the state’s crackdown on the Bellmawr-based Atilis Gym continues to make national headlines. Despite Murphy’s insistence that he’s fighting the virus by keeping indoor dining and gyms closed, data from neighboring states strongly suggest no correlation between Murphy’s aggressive, continued shutdown and COVID-19 success.

Bergen previously introduced a bill – killed by legislative Democrats – which would have forced the governor to seek legislative approval within 14 days of issuing an emergency order.

–