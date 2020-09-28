6,500+ N.J. ballots were postmarked after the primary… despite being received in time!

TRENTON, N.J. – The Trump campaign-led lawsuit over New Jersey’s remote November election is ongoing, and a document filed Friday by Division of Elections Director Robert Giles is sure to raise some eyebrows.

In the court filing, it is revealed that over 6,500 ballots which were received on or before the 2020 primary date (July 7th) were not postmarked until AFTER primary day.

“I’m not clear yet on whether these ballots were ultimately counted,” reported Matt Friedman of POLITICO who shared the excerpt via Twitter…