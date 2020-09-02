75 years ago, World War II came to an end | Smith

By Chris Smith

_

Today, September 2, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the day Imperial Japan signed the Instrument of Surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

The war that began for the Unites States with the bloody and unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 ended on September 2, 1945 with unconditional surrender bringing to a close a war that Americans fought on two fronts where over 400,000 Americans sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy.

–

Read the rest of this entry »