Christie: Trump ‘too hot,’ Biden sows doubts about ability to do the job

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Governor Christie Christie told George Stephanopoulos “no,” that wasn’t the debate he helped President Trump prepare for in the run-up to Tuesday’s presidential debate. Christie offered his analysis during the ABC News post-debate segment.

“It was too hot,” said Christie, referring to the President’s debate performance. But Christie also drilled down on how “shaky” Biden looked throughout the evening. The former governor also suggested that Trump may be able to adjust going forward but Biden’s shortcomings may not be fixable.

“On the Biden side, I’d be very concerned that his problems can’t be fixed. Because if you’re not up to being able to stand up there for 90 minutes and be consistently coherent, people are going to wonder whether you’re going to be able to do that when you’re sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office,” Christie added.

