Ciattatelli rallies with Murphy-impacted live event professionals on State House steps

TRENTON, N.J. – A group of live event professionals – including waiters and DJ’s – rallied in Trenton on Tuesday to protest ongoing COVID-19 restrictions which have severely impact their ability to earn a living in New Jersey.

They were joined by 2021 Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jack Ciattarelli.

“The unemployed, small business owners, and entrepreneurs are being ignored by this Governor and left behind by Trenton,” tweeted Ciattarelli after the event. “To build a N.J. where everyone can succeed – we need to fix that.”

At the moment, indoor weddings are limited to 150 people or 25% of capacity (whichever number is lower) pursuant to the Governor Murphy’s executive order regime. Events at performing arts centers and concert venues are under the same occupancy restriction.

Thanks @Jack4NJ for supporting the live events industry today at the State House! You have our vote in 2021 #SaveLiveEvents pic.twitter.com/AMC7ofNqBp — Ambient DJs (@AmbientDJs) September 22, 2020

