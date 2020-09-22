Computer outages contributed to another disastrous day of N.J. MVC mega lines

TRENTON, N.J. – Horrific lines once again greeted New Jersey MVC patrons on Monday; one man reportedly collapsed in an Eatontown queue.

The culprit (this time) was computer problems…

Network outage has been resolved. All MVC locations (except Edison) are now fully operational. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) September 21, 2020

State Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25) said constituents were lighting up his phone lines with fresh complaints.

“My phones lit up again this morning with calls from frustrated constituents demanding an explanation for this latest mishap at the MVC,” said Bucco on Monday evening. “On the most basic level, the good people of New Jersey deserve adequate and functional government, not the preventable chaos that’s happened daily at MVC agencies since they reopened in July. Today’s computer outages are another sign that the MVC isn’t doing enough to improve service.”

