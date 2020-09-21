Day 190 of 15 days to stop the spread — What’s Murphy’s agenda? | Spadea

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

_

So when does it end? When will normal unite against the outrageous overreach of government?

We’ve seen the government and local bureaucrats in New Jersey abuse our freedoms and our normal activities. The very idea that school officials are pointing to normal interaction among students with masks or social distancing as a bad thing is actually the root of our current problem. We are nearing zero on deaths and hospitalizations — no, not because of any action of government. Actually, it’s the opposite. Across the country and the world, the COVID sickness and death rates peaked in mid-April and came crashing down. Long before mask mandates and right around the same time that lockdowns became ongoing.

–

Continue Reading…