Do you know how much you’re paying your school superintendent? | Spadea

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

_

You can bet it’s north of $150,000. Actually, if you look through the list compiled by the Patch, it’s probably north of $200,000. You can look up your superintendent and school principal HERE.

So why is it important to have the perspective that the taxpayers in New Jersey, YOU, are paying between $225,000,000 and $300,000,000 for 1500 bureaucrats? It’s important because it’s simply too much.

These are the same folks too scared to stand up to the bullies at the NJEA. These are the same bureaucrats who get to retire early on your dime and suffer ZERO consequences of the bad decisions they make throughout their career. To be fair, there are a few good ones who are educators above all else, but they get drowned out in a corrupt system that caters to useless bureaucrats who are focused on their own position and money instead of leading the charge for a great education.

