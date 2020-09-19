Donald Jr., Guilfoyle to raise money (and 2021 speculation) in Atlantic County

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. – Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are headed to Galloway’s Historic Smithville Inn on September 22nd for a 2020-themed event with potential 2021 implications, Save Jerseyans.

The fundraiser for “Citizens for Responsible Development” will be headlined by the famous Trump family couple with local radio host Harry Hurley serving as Master of Ceremonies. It’s also hosted by former Galloway Township Mayor Don Purdy and former New Jersey Assemblyman Vince Polistina. Both men are considered de facto leaders of the county’s Republican faction that’s adversarial towards long-time incumbent chairman Keith Davis.

Davis is widely believed to be leaning towards supporting Jack Ciattarelli in next year’s NJGOP gubernatorial primary.

Lo and behold, the Donald Jr. event’s press release prominently mentions that NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt (expected to be Ciattarell’s rival for the 2021 nomination) will be in attendance. Bill Stepien – President Trump’s campaign manager – or at least his successful consulting group (National Public Affairs) are expected to serve as GC of Steinhardt’s 2021 campaign. Stepien is already the brain behind the 2020 party switch and reelection campaign of Jeff Van Drew (R-2) whose congressional district includes all of Atlantic County.

It’s always dangerous to read too much into this stuff, folks, but this particular instance is a little too obvious to overlook! Stay tuned.

