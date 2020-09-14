Eagles, Jets skip the National Anthem before losing their first games of the season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles were among the NFL teams remaining in their respective locker rooms on Sunday during the National Anthem, disrespecting the United States in purported solidarity with the Marxist “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Neither team’s performance improved when their games actually got underway.

–

The Eagles fell 17-27 against the former Washington Redskins, temporarily renamed the “Washington Football Team” after the Left insisted that the team drop its Indian-themed name.

The Jets also lost 17-27 against the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Giants don’t play until Monday night.

–