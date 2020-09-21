Family credits Chris Smith with saving COVID-19 patient’s life | Gallagher

Published on by Art Gallagher
By Art Gallagher
_

Kevin McNamara, a 60 year old attorney who lives in Avon-by-the Sea, was hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 28. Last Thursday, after 174 days of isolation in three different hospitals and a rehab facility, McNamara was sent home to continue his long road to recovery.

Kevin’s brother Dan, an engineer who lives in Essex County, credits Congressman Chris Smith with saving Kevin’s life.

Read the rest of this entry »