Family credits Chris Smith with saving COVID-19 patient’s life | Gallagher

By Art Gallagher

_

@RepChrisSmith Thank you Chris for making this possible! My brother would not have survived Covid had it not been for you and your staff. You cut through tons of red tape for us, and we owe you a debt of gratitude!https://t.co/GcvrECXhCD — Dan McNamara (@dpm120357) September 18, 2020

Kevin McNamara, a 60 year old attorney who lives in Avon-by-the Sea, was hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 28. Last Thursday, after 174 days of isolation in three different hospitals and a rehab facility, McNamara was sent home to continue his long road to recovery.

–

Kevin’s brother Dan, an engineer who lives in Essex County, credits Congressman Chris Smith with saving Kevin’s life.

Read the rest of this entry »

–