Ginsburg dead at 87

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the High Court’s most prominent far-left voice, died on Friday at age 87. Her passing was announced by the Supreme Court.

Ginburg had weathered a number of health scares in recent years including widely-reported battles with cancer.

–

The late justice’s death comes at a dramatic point in the 2020 presidential content between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a race which will now almost assuredly revolve around the coming U.S. Senate battle to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court…

President Trump issued a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees a couple of weeks ago…

Developing…