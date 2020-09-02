Goya CEO Unanue says “fatigue” with “destruction and hatred” is helping Trump with Hispanic voters

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The CEO of Goya Foods made headlines and triggered the Left back in July for declaring that America is “blessed” to have President Trump in office.

Now Robert Unanue – head of the nation’s #1 Hispanic-owned and operated food company based in the Garden State – believes “fatigue” with “destruction and hatred” is pushing Latino voters to embrace Trump.

–

Discussing a recent poll showing rising support for the President among Hispanic voters, Unanue told Just The News that “fatigue over all the destruction and hatred, tearing down businesses, by people — a lot of people that are from outside the community — because if you’re within the community, you’re building it, you don’t want to tear down what you just built. And this is organized. People coming in from the outside to destroy. And so you know, we have two paths to take: Love and build, hate and destroy. We need to take the path of loving and building. And that’s why we’re looking at prosperity. How do we get our country back on our feet, and prosper in all aspects. So let’s love. Let’s build.”

Until now, the best Republican presidential showing among Hispanic (in recent times) came in 2004 when George W. Bush hit the 40% mark.

Trump earned 28% of the Hispanic vote in 2016, running a single point ahead of Mitt Romney’s 27% showing in 2012 against Barack Obama. The late-August Hill-HarrisX poll shows Trump at 32% with two months left to go in this year’s contest.