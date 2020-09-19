If Trump fills RGB’s seat? This N.J. congressman wants to “expand” SCOTUS.

TRENTON, N.J. – The award for dumbest reaction to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing goes to Bill Pascrell, Save Jerseyans, the geriatric hardcore Leftist from NJ-09 and long-time ally of Nancy Pelosi. If Trump gets a nominee through to fill the late RGB’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court? Pascrell says the Dems should pack the Court at their first available opportunity.

“If Senate Republicans jam through a replacement for Justice Ginsburg before Jan 20, 2021, we must commit to expand the Supreme Court at first opportunity to finally balance a court that has been in Republican hands for now over 50 years,” Pascrell tweeted…

This isn’t a new idea, but it’s one which hasn’t gotten serious traction since the 1930s.

The Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937 (championed by FDR) came about after the High Court repeatedly struck down New Deal legislation.

The frustrated Democrat president decided to try to “pack the court” by adding as many as six (!) new justices to the Supreme Court, one new justice for each and every then-sitting Supreme Court justice over a certain age who had been on the Court for at least a decade.

FDR’s scheme failed.

Will Pascrell’s? There’s a time I would’ve said no way, but let’s see what happens in November.

