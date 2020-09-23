Bill to release 3,000 N.J. prisoners will get a vote on Thursday

TRENTON, N.J. – Legislation to free approximately 3,000 inmates is finally nearing the finish line, and Governor Phil Murphy is expected to sign it into law.

A thinly-veiled social justice measure disguised as a purported effort to combat COVID-19 in jails, S2519/A4235 was recently amended to remove a disturbingly obvious omission from the original bill:

–

“The committee amended the bill to provide that an inmate or juvenile is not eligible to receive public health emergency credits if the inmate or juvenile is serving a sentence for murder or aggravated sexual assault,” the September 22nd statement explains. “As introduced, only an inmate or juvenile who was deemed a repetitive, compulsive sex offender was ineligible to receive credits.”

The Democrat-controlled legislature is scheduled to take the bill up on Thursday.