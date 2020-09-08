THE LIST: Remembering New Jersey’s 746 September 11th victims

By Matt Rooney

It happened 19-years ago this Friday, Save Jerseyans. You remember where you were. How could you forget?

The State of New Jersey lost 746 residents – brother, sisters, parents and children – in the coordinated Al Qaeda attacks on New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, and United Airlines Flight 93 over the Pennsylvania countryside.

539 New Jerseyans are forever designated as “missing” at the World Trade Center “Ground Zero” site per a haunting website maintained (but no longer updated) by the New Jersey State Police. Other Garden State residents who perished were reported missing to local authorities in New Jersey and New York. Overall, 2,977 innocents died that day in addition to the 19 hijackers.

Every year, Save Jersey commemorates the anniversary of September 11th not only to honor the victims of those attacks – the opening act of what would become ‘The War On Terror’ – but to take note of how much the world changed, overnight, from the moment those airlines slammed into the Twin Towers. Nothing was or has ever been in the same.

Not since Pearl Harbor has a single day arguably changed this country and the course of U.S. history so profoundly. Our culture, politics, entertainment, security concerns, technological orientation, news media, and even how we interact with one another are all very different than they were 19 years ago, so much so that I think it’s hard for a majority of Americans under 40 (myself included) to remember life in this country before September 11th.

As a junior in high school at the time? September 11, 2001 also marked the effective end of childhood for many of my contemporaries.

An alphabetical listing of New Jersey’s fallen has been reproduced for you below (h/t New Jersey 9/11 Memorial Foundation).

Recall. Reflect. Remember them, and also remember who we are, who we were, and what it will take to remain free.

Never forget:

NEW JERSEY’S SEPTEMBER 11th VICTIMS

Paul Andrew Acquaviva

Donald L. Adams

Lee Adler

Daniel Thomas Afflitto

Alok Agarwal

Joao A.D. Aguiar Jr.

Jeremiah J. Ahern

Andrew Alameno

Gary Albero

Grace Alegre-Cua

Edward L. Allegretto

Christopher Edward Allingham

Cesar A. Alviar

Tariq Amanullah

Kermit Charles Anderson

Jean A. Andrucki

Siew-Nya Ang

Lorraine D. Antigua

Peter Paul Apollo

Michael G. Arczynski

Jack Charles Aron

Richard Avery Aronow

Michael A. Asciak

Louis Aversano Jr.

Arlene T. Babakitis

Eustace (Rudy) Bacchus

Brett T. Bailey

Michael S. Baksh

Paul V. Barbaro

Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks Barbosa

Colleen Ann Barkow

Evan J. Baron

Maurice Vincent Barry

Alysia Basmajian

W. David Bauer

Marlyn C. Bautista

Lorraine G. Bay

Todd Morgan Beamer

Paul F. Beatini

Jane S. Beatty

Manette Marie Beckles

Michael E. Beekman

Maria Behr

Andrea Della Bella

Debbie S. Bellows

Margaret L. Benson

Steven Howard Berger

Daniel D. Bergstein

Donna Bernaerts-Kearns

Joseph J. Berry

William Reed Bethke

Timothy D. Betterly

Anil T. Bharvaney

Bella Bhukhan

Susan L. Blair

Richard M. Blood Jr.

John Paul Bocchi

Nicholas A. Bogdan

Lawrence Francis Boisseau

Vincent M. Boland Jr,

Alan Bondarenko

Sean Booker

Sherry Ann Bordeaux

Krystine C. Bordenabe

Martin Boryczewski

Richard E. Bosco

Thomas H. Bowden Jr.

Alfred Braca

David Brian Brady

Nicholas Brandemarti

Lydia Estelle Bravo

Ronald Michael Breitweiser

Gary L. Bright

Mark Francis Broderick

Mark Bruce

Dennis Buckley

Patrick Joseph Buhse

John E. Bulaga Jr.

Keith James Burns

Cecile M. Caguicla

Scott W. Cahill

Thomas J. Cahill

Edward Calderon

Dominick E. Calia

Liam Callahan

Luigi Calvi

David Otey Campbell

John A. Candela

Stephen J. Cangialosi

David G. Carlone

Mark Stephen Carney

Christopher Newton Carter

John F. Casazza

William Joseph Cashman

William Otto Caspar

Alejandro Castano

Arcelia Castillo

Jason D. Cayne

Ana M. Centeno

Jeffrey M. Chairnoff

Swarna Chalasini

Mark L. Charette

Douglas MacMillan Cherry

Swede Joseph Chevalier

Wing Wai Ching

Catherine E. Chirls

Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho

Kirsten L. Christophe

Steven Paul Chucknick

Lt. Robert D. Cirri

Gregory A. Clark

Thomas R. Clark

Patricia A. Cody

Kevin Sanford Cohen

Christopher M. Colasanti

Michel Paris Colbert

Keith Eugene Coleman

Robert J. Coll Jr.

Michael L. Collins

Linda M. Colon

Albert Conde

Cynthia L. Connolly

John E. Connolly

James Lee Connor

Dennis Michael Cook

John A. Cooper

Gerard J. Coppola

Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez

Dolores Marie Costa

Charles Gregory Costello Jr.

Michael S. Costello

Christopher S. Cramer

Denise Crant

James L. Crawford Jr.

Kevin Raymond Crotty

John Crowe

John Robert Cruz

Richard Joseph Cudina

Brian Thomas Cummins

Michael J. Cunningham

Patricia Cushing

Gavin Cushny

Jack L. D’Ambrosi Jr.

Michael Jude D’Esposito

Caleb Arron Dack

Carlos S. DaCosta

Brian P. Dale

Thomas A. Damaskinos

Elizabeth Ann Darling

Michael Allen Davidson

Jayceryll M. de Chavez

James V. DeBlase

Donald A. Delapenha

Colleen Ann Deloughery

Joseph Deluca

Francis X. Deming

Kevin Dennis

Jean C. DePalma

Michael DeRienzo

Jemal Legesse DeSantis

Christian D. DeSimone

Edward DeSimone III

Robert P. Devitt Jr.

Lawrence Patrick Dickinson

Michael D. Diehl

Vincent F. DiFazio

Stephen P. Dimino

Christopher Dincuff

Anthony DiOnisio Jr.

Douglas Frank DiStefano

Ramzi A. Doany

Brendan Dolan

Robert Dolan

Neil Dollard

Stephen Dorf

Frank Joseph Doyle

Patrick Joseph Driscoll

Luke A. Dudek

Antoinette Duger

Cmdr. Patrick S. Dunn

Richard A. Dunstan

Dean P. Eberling

Margaret Ruth Echtermann

Paul Robert Eckna

Lisa Egan

Michael Egan

Samantha Egan

John Ernst (Jack) Eichler

Daphne F. Elder

Albert Alfy William Elmarry

Edgar H. Emery Jr.

William J. Erwin

Fanny M. Espinoza

Barbara G. Etzold

Eric Brian Evans

Meredith Emily June Ewart

Patricia M. Fagan

William F. Fallon Jr.

Nancy Carole Farley

John W. Farrell

Syed Abdul Fatha

Christopher Faughnan

Ronald C. Fazio

Peter Feidelberg

Alan David Feinberg

Edward P. Felt

George Ferguson

Judy H. Fernandez

Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira

David Francis Ferrugio

Louis V. Fersini Jr.

Jennifer Louise Fialko

Michael Bradley Finnegan

Timothy J. Finnerty

Stephen J. Fiorelli

John Roger Fisher

Thomas J. Fisher

Salvatore A. Fiumefreddo

Steven Mark Fogel

Jane C. Folger

Chih Min (Dennis) Foo

Christopher Hugh Forsythe

Noel J. Foster

Jeffrey L. Fox

Gary J. Frank

Colleen Laura Fraser

Lillian I. Frederick

Gregg J. Froehner

Paul James Furmato

Pamela Gaff

Daniel James Gallagher

Vincenzo Gallucci

Harvey J. Gardner III

Jeffrey B. Gardner

Boyd A. Gatton

Steven Gregory Genovese

Alayne F. Gentul

Joseph M. Giaccone

Debra L. Gibbon

Andrew Clive Gilbert

Timothy Paul Gilbert

Paul Stuart Gilbey

Donna Marie Giordano

Salvatore Gitto

Thomas I. Glasser

Harry Glenn

Barry H. Glick

Jeremy Glick

Michael Gogliormella

Brian Fredric Goldberg

Steven Goldstein

Rosa J. Gonzalez

Thomas E. Gorman

Michael Edward Gould

Christopher Michael Grady

Christopher Stewart Gray

John Michael Grazioso

Wade Brian Green

Gayle R. Greene

Eileen Marsha Greenstein

Donald H. Gregory

Pedro Grehan

John M. Griffin

Joan D. Griffith

Kenneth Grouzalis

Liming Gu

Douglas B. Gurian

Philip T. Guza

Robert John Halligan

Frederic Kim Han

Kevin James Hannaford

Timothy John Hargrave

Stewart D. Harris

John Clinton Hartz

Emeric J. Harvey

Leonard William Hatton Jr.

Scott Hazelcorn

JoAnn L. Heltibridle

Mark F. Hemschoot

Brian Hennessey

Robert Allan Hepburn

Robert Wayne Hobson III

Patrick Aloysius Hoey

Michele L. Hoffman

Frederick J. Hoffmann

Joseph Francis Holland III

LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr.

Matthew D. Horning

Uhuru G. Houston

Steve Huczko

Robert T. “Bobby” Hughes Jr.

Thomas F. Hughes

Timothy Robert Hughes

Susan Huie

Kathleen (Casey) Hunt

Joseph Anthony Ianelli

Zuhtu Ibis

Anthony P. Infante Jr.

Christopher N. Ingrassia

Paul Innella

Virginia Jablonski

Jason Kyle Jacobs

Gricelda E. James

Alan K. Jensen

Prem N. Jerath

Hweidar Jian

Donald T. Jones

Stephen Joseph

Shashi Kiran L. Kadaba

Shari Kandell

Howard Lee Kane

Jennifer Lynn Kane

Joon Koo Kang

Sheldon R. Kanter

Deborah H. Kaplan

Alvin Peter Kappelmann Jr.

Charles Karczewski

Sgt. Robert Kaulfers

Hideya Kawauchi

Edward T. Keane

Leo Russell Keene III

Joseph J. Keller

Thomas Michael Kelly

Robert C. (Bob) Kennedy

John Keohane

Howard L. Kestenbaum

Rajesh Khandelwal

SeiLai Khoo

Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim

Andrew Marshall King

Lucille T. King

Peter A. Klein

Alan D. Kleinberg

Thomas Patrick Knox

Rebecca Lee Koborie

Bon-seok Koo

Dorota Kopiczko

Angela R. Kyte

Andrew LaCorte

Ganesh K. Ladkat

James P. Ladley

Michael Patrick LaForte

Neil K. Lai

Vincent A. Laieta

Franco Lalama

Chow Kwan Lam

Brendan M. Lang

Rosanne P. Lang

Ruth Sheila Lapin

Robin Larkey

John Adam Larson

Nicholas C. Lassman

Paul Laszczynski

Anna A. Laverty

Steven Lawn

Robert A. Lawrence

Leon Lebor

Kenneth Charles Ledee

David S. Lee

Myung-woo Lee

David P. LeMagne

John J. Lennon Jr

Jorge Luis Leon

Robert M. Levine

Margaret Susan Lewis

Orasri Liangthanasarn

Steven B. Lillianthal

Craig Damian Lilore

Weirong Lin

Thomas V. Linehan Jr.

Alan Linton

Kenneth P. Lira

Ming-Hao Liu

Jerome Robert Lohez

Manuel L. Lopez

Stuart Seid Louis

Joseph Lovero

Edward (Ted) H. Luckett II

Christopher Lunder

James Francis Lynch

Robert H. Lynch

Sean P. Lynch

Richard B. Madden

Simon Maddison

Ronald E. Magnuson

Daniel L. Maher

Alfred R. Maler

Gregory James Malone

Christian Maltby

Joseph Mangano

Hilda Marcin

Peter E. Mardikian

Jose J. Marrero

James Martello

William J. Martin Jr.

Brian E. Martineau

Waleska Martinez Rivera

Philip W. Mastrandrea Jr.

Charles William Mathers

William A. Mathesen

Robert D. Mattson

Tyrone May

Robert J. Mayo

Kaaria Mbaya

James J. McAlary Jr.

Colin Richard McArthur

Michael J. McCabe

Thomas McCann

Tonyell McDay

Matthew T. McDermott

Joseph P. McDonald

Michael McDonnell

Katherine (Katie) McGarry-Noack

Daniel F. McGinley

Thomas H. McGinnis

Scott Martin McGovern

Stacey S. McGowan

Patrick J. McGuire

Keith McHeffey

George Patrick McLaughlin Jr.

Gavin McMahon

Edmund M. McNally

Daniel McNeal

Damian Meehan

Lizette Mendoza

David R. Meyer

William Edward Micciulli

Martin Paul Michelstein

Peter T. Milano

Gregory Milanowycz

Michael Matthew Miller

Robert Alan Miller

Robert C. Miller Jr.

Louis Joseph Minervino

Domenick Mircovich

Rajesh A. Mirpuri

Justin J. Molisani Jr.

John G. Monahan

Craig D. Montano

Steven P. Morello

Richard Morgan

Seth A. Morris

Ferdinand V. Morrone

Marco Motroni Sr.

Peter C. Moutos

Michael Joseph Mullin

James Donald Munhall

Robert M. Murach

Marc A. Murolo

Edward C. Murphy

James Thomas Murphy

Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Jude Murphy

Patrick Sean Murphy

John J. Murray

John Joseph Murray

Susan D. Murray

Alexander J.R. Napier

Frank Naples

Catherine A. Nardella

Narender Nath

Joseph M. Navas

Francis J. Nazario

Pete Negron

James Nelson

Nancy Yuen Ngo

Martin Niederer

Alfonse J. Niedermeyer III

Paul R. Nimbley

Daniel R. Nolan

Brian Novotny

Michael O’Brien

Keith K. O’Connor

James Andrew O’Grady

Robert W. O’Shea

Edward K. Oliver

Ronald Orsini

Masaru Ose

Todd Joseph Ouida

Deepa K. Pakkala

Dominique Pandolfo

Vinod K. Parakat

Nitin Parandkar

Philip L. Parker

Robert Emmett Parks Jr.

Hasmukhrai Chuckulal Parmar

Suzanne H. Passaro

Manish K. Patel

Steven B. Paterson

Todd D. Pelino

Angel Ramon Pena

Jon A. Perconti

Alejo Perez

Angel Perez Jr.

Nancy E. Perez

Donald Arthur Peterson

Jean Hoadley Peterson

Kaleen E. Pezzuti

Tu-Anh Pham

Ludwig J. Picarro

Matthew Picerno

Joseph O. Pick

Bernard T. Pietronico

Nicholas P. Pietrunti

Joseph Piskadlo

Joseph Plumitallo

John M. Pocher

Thomas H. Polhemus

Susan M. Pollio

James Edward Potorti

Daphne Pouletsos

Stephen E. Poulos

Gregory M. Preziose

David Lee Pruim

Edward F. Pullis

Joseph John Pycior Jr.

Edward R. Pykon

Ehtesham U. Raja

Harry Ramos

A. Todd Rancke

Srinivasa Shreyas Ranganath

Anne T. Ransom

Roger Mark Rasweiler

David Alan James Rathkey

William Ralph Raub

Michele Reed

Judith A. Reese

Thomas M. Regan

Gregg Reidy

Thomas Barnes Reinig

Frank B. Reisman

Richard Rescorla

Bruce A. Reynolds

John Frederick Rhodes

Francis S. Riccardelli

Venesha O. Richards

Isaias Rivera

Paul Rizza

Stephen Louis Roach

Joseph Roberto

Leo A. Roberts

Donald Walter Robertson Jr.

Jeffrey Robinson

Michell Lee Robotham

Antonio Augusto Tome Rocha

John M. Rodak

Carmen Milagros Rodriguez

Marsha A. Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez

Scott Rohner

Elvin Santiago Romero

James A. Romito

Aida Rosario

Linda Rosenbaum

Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum

Lloyd D. Rosenberg

Mark Louis Rosenberg

Joshua M. Rosenblum

Richard David Rosenthal

Daniel Rosetti

Norman Rossinow

Mark Rothenberg

Nick Rowe

Ronald J. Ruben

Steven Harris Russin

Wayne Alan Russo

John J. Ryan

Joseph Sacerdote

John Patrick Salamone

John Salvatore Salerno Jr.

Richard L. Salinardi

James Kenneth Samuel Jr.

Michael V. San Phillip

James Sands Jr.

Maria Theresa Santillan

Kalyan K. Sarkar

Deepika Kumar Sattaluri

Scott M. Schertzer

Steven Francis Schlag

Jon S. Schlissel

Ian Schneider

John T. Schroeder

Susan Lee Kennedy Schuler

Raphael Scorca

Matthew Carmen Sellitto

Frankie Serrano

Karen Lynn Seymour-Dietrich

Jayesh Shah

Khalid M. Shahid

Barbara A. Shaw

Hagay Shefi

Mark Shulman

See-Wong Shum

Craig A. Silverstein

Bruce Edward Simmons

Kenneth Alan Simon

Michael John Simon

John P. Skala

Francis J. Skidmore Jr.

Toyena C. Skinner

Karl Trumbull Smith

Leonard J. Snyder Jr.

Astrid Elizabeth Sohan

Michael C. Sorresse

Fabian Soto

Timothy P. Soulas

Robert Andrew Spencer

Frank J. Spinelli

Richard James Stadelberger

Eric A. Stahlman

Anthony M. Starita

Craig William Staub

Alexander Robbins Steinman

Thomas S. Strada

James J. Straine Jr.

Edward W. Straub

George Strauch Jr.

Edward T. Strauss

Steven F. Strobert

David S. Suarez

Yoichi Sugiyama

Thomas Sullivan

Selina Sutter

Kenneth J. Swensen

Thomas F. Swift

Gina Sztejnberg

Keiji Takahashi

Robert R. Talhami

Michael Anthony Tanner

Dennis G. Taormina Jr.

Kenneth Joseph Tarantino

Ronald Tartaro

Yeshavant Moreshewar Tembe

Anthony Tempesta

Lesley Thomas-O’Keefe

Clive Thompson

Perry Anthony Thompson

Sal Tieri Jr.

William R. Tieste

Kenneth F. Tietjen

Jennifer M. Tino

John J. Tobin

Richard J. Todisco

Christopher M. Traina

Glenn J. Travers

Walter (Wally) P. Travers Jr.

Lisa L. Trerotola

Francis Joseph Trombino

William Tselepis Jr.

Zhanetta Tsoy

Michael Patrick Tucker

Lance Richard Tumulty

John G. Ueltzhoeffer

Michael A. Uliano

Anil Shivhari Umarkar

Kenneth W. Van Auken

Daniel M. Van Laere

Edward Raymond Vanacore

Jon C. Vandevander

Scott C. Vasel

Sankara S. Velamuri

Jorge Velazquez

Anthony M. Ventura

Christopher Vialonga

Robert A. Vicario

Joseph B. Vilardo

Melissa Vincent

Gregory Wachtler

Honor Elizabeth Wainio

Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford

Glen J. Wall

Peter G. Wallace

Roy Wallace

James Walsh

Brian G. Warner

Michael H. Waye

Nathaniel Webb

Peter M. West

Meredith Lynn Whalen

James Patrick White

Michael T. Wholey

John C. Willett

Deborah Lynn Williams

Alan L. Wisniewski

Frank T. Wisniewski

Michael R. Wittenstein

Christopher W. Wodenshek

Siu Cheung Wong

Brent James Woodall

Richard Herron Woodwell

Martin M. Wortley

Rodney James Wotton

Neil R. Wright

Suresh Yanamadala

Matthew David Yarnell

Kevin Patrick York

Adel Agayby Zakhary

Robert Alan Zampieri

Mark Zangrilli

Kenneth Albert Zelman

Michael Joseph Zinzi

Julie Lynne Zipper

Salvatore J. Zisa

