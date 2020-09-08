THE LIST: Remembering New Jersey’s 746 September 11th victims

By Matt Rooney
It happened 19-years ago this Friday, Save Jerseyans. You remember where you were. How could you forget?
The State of New Jersey lost 746 residents – brother, sisters, parents and children – in the coordinated Al Qaeda attacks on New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, and United Airlines Flight 93 over the Pennsylvania countryside.
539 New Jerseyans are forever designated as “missing” at the World Trade Center “Ground Zero” site per a haunting website maintained (but no longer updated) by the New Jersey State Police. Other Garden State residents who perished were reported missing to local authorities in New Jersey and New York. Overall, 2,977 innocents died that day in addition to the 19 hijackers.
Every year, Save Jersey commemorates the anniversary of September 11th not only to honor the victims of those attacks – the opening act of what would become ‘The War On Terror’ – but to take note of how much the world changed, overnight, from the moment those airlines slammed into the Twin Towers. Nothing was or has ever been in the same.
Not since Pearl Harbor has a single day arguably changed this country and the course of U.S. history so profoundly. Our culture, politics, entertainment, security concerns, technological orientation, news media, and even how we interact with one another are all very different than they were 19 years ago, so much so that I think it’s hard for a majority of Americans under 40 (myself included) to remember life in this country before September 11th.
As a junior in high school at the time? September 11, 2001 also marked the effective end of childhood for many of my contemporaries.
An alphabetical listing of New Jersey’s fallen has been reproduced for you below (h/t New Jersey 9/11 Memorial Foundation).
Recall. Reflect. Remember them, and also remember who we are, who we were, and what it will take to remain free.
Never forget:
NEW JERSEY’S SEPTEMBER 11th VICTIMS
Paul Andrew Acquaviva
Donald L. Adams
Lee Adler
Daniel Thomas Afflitto
Alok Agarwal
Joao A.D. Aguiar Jr.
Jeremiah J. Ahern
Andrew Alameno
Gary Albero
Grace Alegre-Cua
Edward L. Allegretto
Christopher Edward Allingham
Cesar A. Alviar
Tariq Amanullah
Kermit Charles Anderson
Jean A. Andrucki
Siew-Nya Ang
Lorraine D. Antigua
Peter Paul Apollo
Michael G. Arczynski
Jack Charles Aron
Richard Avery Aronow
Michael A. Asciak
Louis Aversano Jr.
Arlene T. Babakitis
Eustace (Rudy) Bacchus
Brett T. Bailey
Michael S. Baksh
Paul V. Barbaro
Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks Barbosa
Colleen Ann Barkow
Evan J. Baron
Maurice Vincent Barry
Alysia Basmajian
W. David Bauer
Marlyn C. Bautista
Lorraine G. Bay
Todd Morgan Beamer
Paul F. Beatini
Jane S. Beatty
Manette Marie Beckles
Michael E. Beekman
Maria Behr
Andrea Della Bella
Debbie S. Bellows
Margaret L. Benson
Steven Howard Berger
Daniel D. Bergstein
Donna Bernaerts-Kearns
Joseph J. Berry
William Reed Bethke
Timothy D. Betterly
Anil T. Bharvaney
Bella Bhukhan
Susan L. Blair
Richard M. Blood Jr.
John Paul Bocchi
Nicholas A. Bogdan
Lawrence Francis Boisseau
Vincent M. Boland Jr,
Alan Bondarenko
Sean Booker
Sherry Ann Bordeaux
Krystine C. Bordenabe
Martin Boryczewski
Richard E. Bosco
Thomas H. Bowden Jr.
Alfred Braca
David Brian Brady
Nicholas Brandemarti
Lydia Estelle Bravo
Ronald Michael Breitweiser
Gary L. Bright
Mark Francis Broderick
Mark Bruce
Dennis Buckley
Patrick Joseph Buhse
John E. Bulaga Jr.
Keith James Burns
Cecile M. Caguicla
Scott W. Cahill
Thomas J. Cahill
Edward Calderon
Dominick E. Calia
Liam Callahan
Luigi Calvi
David Otey Campbell
John A. Candela
Stephen J. Cangialosi
David G. Carlone
Mark Stephen Carney
Christopher Newton Carter
John F. Casazza
William Joseph Cashman
William Otto Caspar
Alejandro Castano
Arcelia Castillo
Jason D. Cayne
Ana M. Centeno
Jeffrey M. Chairnoff
Swarna Chalasini
Mark L. Charette
Douglas MacMillan Cherry
Swede Joseph Chevalier
Wing Wai Ching
Catherine E. Chirls
Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho
Kirsten L. Christophe
Steven Paul Chucknick
Lt. Robert D. Cirri
Gregory A. Clark
Thomas R. Clark
Patricia A. Cody
Kevin Sanford Cohen
Christopher M. Colasanti
Michel Paris Colbert
Keith Eugene Coleman
Robert J. Coll Jr.
Michael L. Collins
Linda M. Colon
Albert Conde
Cynthia L. Connolly
John E. Connolly
James Lee Connor
Dennis Michael Cook
John A. Cooper
Gerard J. Coppola
Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez
Dolores Marie Costa
Charles Gregory Costello Jr.
Michael S. Costello
Christopher S. Cramer
Denise Crant
James L. Crawford Jr.
Kevin Raymond Crotty
John Crowe
John Robert Cruz
Richard Joseph Cudina
Brian Thomas Cummins
Michael J. Cunningham
Patricia Cushing
Gavin Cushny
Jack L. D’Ambrosi Jr.
Michael Jude D’Esposito
Caleb Arron Dack
Carlos S. DaCosta
Brian P. Dale
Thomas A. Damaskinos
Elizabeth Ann Darling
Michael Allen Davidson
Jayceryll M. de Chavez
James V. DeBlase
Donald A. Delapenha
Colleen Ann Deloughery
Joseph Deluca
Francis X. Deming
Kevin Dennis
Jean C. DePalma
Michael DeRienzo
Jemal Legesse DeSantis
Christian D. DeSimone
Edward DeSimone III
Robert P. Devitt Jr.
Lawrence Patrick Dickinson
Michael D. Diehl
Vincent F. DiFazio
Stephen P. Dimino
Christopher Dincuff
Anthony DiOnisio Jr.
Douglas Frank DiStefano
Ramzi A. Doany
Brendan Dolan
Robert Dolan
Neil Dollard
Stephen Dorf
Frank Joseph Doyle
Patrick Joseph Driscoll
Luke A. Dudek
Antoinette Duger
Cmdr. Patrick S. Dunn
Richard A. Dunstan
Dean P. Eberling
Margaret Ruth Echtermann
Paul Robert Eckna
Lisa Egan
Michael Egan
Samantha Egan
John Ernst (Jack) Eichler
Daphne F. Elder
Albert Alfy William Elmarry
Edgar H. Emery Jr.
William J. Erwin
Fanny M. Espinoza
Barbara G. Etzold
Eric Brian Evans
Meredith Emily June Ewart
Patricia M. Fagan
William F. Fallon Jr.
Nancy Carole Farley
John W. Farrell
Syed Abdul Fatha
Christopher Faughnan
Ronald C. Fazio
Peter Feidelberg
Alan David Feinberg
Edward P. Felt
George Ferguson
Judy H. Fernandez
Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira
David Francis Ferrugio
Louis V. Fersini Jr.
Jennifer Louise Fialko
Michael Bradley Finnegan
Timothy J. Finnerty
Stephen J. Fiorelli
John Roger Fisher
Thomas J. Fisher
Salvatore A. Fiumefreddo
Steven Mark Fogel
Jane C. Folger
Chih Min (Dennis) Foo
Christopher Hugh Forsythe
Noel J. Foster
Jeffrey L. Fox
Gary J. Frank
Colleen Laura Fraser
Lillian I. Frederick
Gregg J. Froehner
Paul James Furmato
Pamela Gaff
Daniel James Gallagher
Vincenzo Gallucci
Harvey J. Gardner III
Jeffrey B. Gardner
Boyd A. Gatton
Steven Gregory Genovese
Alayne F. Gentul
Joseph M. Giaccone
Debra L. Gibbon
Andrew Clive Gilbert
Timothy Paul Gilbert
Paul Stuart Gilbey
Donna Marie Giordano
Salvatore Gitto
Thomas I. Glasser
Harry Glenn
Barry H. Glick
Jeremy Glick
Michael Gogliormella
Brian Fredric Goldberg
Steven Goldstein
Rosa J. Gonzalez
Thomas E. Gorman
Michael Edward Gould
Christopher Michael Grady
Christopher Stewart Gray
John Michael Grazioso
Wade Brian Green
Gayle R. Greene
Eileen Marsha Greenstein
Donald H. Gregory
Pedro Grehan
John M. Griffin
Joan D. Griffith
Kenneth Grouzalis
Liming Gu
Douglas B. Gurian
Philip T. Guza
Robert John Halligan
Frederic Kim Han
Kevin James Hannaford
Timothy John Hargrave
Stewart D. Harris
John Clinton Hartz
Emeric J. Harvey
Leonard William Hatton Jr.
Scott Hazelcorn
JoAnn L. Heltibridle
Mark F. Hemschoot
Brian Hennessey
Robert Allan Hepburn
Robert Wayne Hobson III
Patrick Aloysius Hoey
Michele L. Hoffman
Frederick J. Hoffmann
Joseph Francis Holland III
LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr.
Matthew D. Horning
Uhuru G. Houston
Steve Huczko
Robert T. “Bobby” Hughes Jr.
Thomas F. Hughes
Timothy Robert Hughes
Susan Huie
Kathleen (Casey) Hunt
Joseph Anthony Ianelli
Zuhtu Ibis
Anthony P. Infante Jr.
Christopher N. Ingrassia
Paul Innella
Virginia Jablonski
Jason Kyle Jacobs
Gricelda E. James
Alan K. Jensen
Prem N. Jerath
Hweidar Jian
Donald T. Jones
Stephen Joseph
Shashi Kiran L. Kadaba
Shari Kandell
Howard Lee Kane
Jennifer Lynn Kane
Joon Koo Kang
Sheldon R. Kanter
Deborah H. Kaplan
Alvin Peter Kappelmann Jr.
Charles Karczewski
Sgt. Robert Kaulfers
Hideya Kawauchi
Edward T. Keane
Leo Russell Keene III
Joseph J. Keller
Thomas Michael Kelly
Robert C. (Bob) Kennedy
John Keohane
Howard L. Kestenbaum
Rajesh Khandelwal
SeiLai Khoo
Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim
Andrew Marshall King
Lucille T. King
Peter A. Klein
Alan D. Kleinberg
Thomas Patrick Knox
Rebecca Lee Koborie
Bon-seok Koo
Dorota Kopiczko
Angela R. Kyte
Andrew LaCorte
Ganesh K. Ladkat
James P. Ladley
Michael Patrick LaForte
Neil K. Lai
Vincent A. Laieta
Franco Lalama
Chow Kwan Lam
Brendan M. Lang
Rosanne P. Lang
Ruth Sheila Lapin
Robin Larkey
John Adam Larson
Nicholas C. Lassman
Paul Laszczynski
Anna A. Laverty
Steven Lawn
Robert A. Lawrence
Leon Lebor
Kenneth Charles Ledee
David S. Lee
Myung-woo Lee
David P. LeMagne
John J. Lennon Jr
Jorge Luis Leon
Robert M. Levine
Margaret Susan Lewis
Orasri Liangthanasarn
Steven B. Lillianthal
Craig Damian Lilore
Weirong Lin
Thomas V. Linehan Jr.
Alan Linton
Kenneth P. Lira
Ming-Hao Liu
Jerome Robert Lohez
Manuel L. Lopez
Stuart Seid Louis
Joseph Lovero
Edward (Ted) H. Luckett II
Christopher Lunder
James Francis Lynch
Robert H. Lynch
Sean P. Lynch
Richard B. Madden
Simon Maddison
Ronald E. Magnuson
Daniel L. Maher
Alfred R. Maler
Gregory James Malone
Christian Maltby
Joseph Mangano
Hilda Marcin
Peter E. Mardikian
Jose J. Marrero
James Martello
William J. Martin Jr.
Brian E. Martineau
Waleska Martinez Rivera
Philip W. Mastrandrea Jr.
Charles William Mathers
William A. Mathesen
Robert D. Mattson
Tyrone May
Robert J. Mayo
Kaaria Mbaya
James J. McAlary Jr.
Colin Richard McArthur
Michael J. McCabe
Thomas McCann
Tonyell McDay
Matthew T. McDermott
Joseph P. McDonald
Michael McDonnell
Katherine (Katie) McGarry-Noack
Daniel F. McGinley
Thomas H. McGinnis
Scott Martin McGovern
Stacey S. McGowan
Patrick J. McGuire
Keith McHeffey
George Patrick McLaughlin Jr.
Gavin McMahon
Edmund M. McNally
Daniel McNeal
Damian Meehan
Lizette Mendoza
David R. Meyer
William Edward Micciulli
Martin Paul Michelstein
Peter T. Milano
Gregory Milanowycz
Michael Matthew Miller
Robert Alan Miller
Robert C. Miller Jr.
Louis Joseph Minervino
Domenick Mircovich
Rajesh A. Mirpuri
Justin J. Molisani Jr.
John G. Monahan
Craig D. Montano
Steven P. Morello
Richard Morgan
Seth A. Morris
Ferdinand V. Morrone
Marco Motroni Sr.
Peter C. Moutos
Michael Joseph Mullin
James Donald Munhall
Robert M. Murach
Marc A. Murolo
Edward C. Murphy
James Thomas Murphy
Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Jude Murphy
Patrick Sean Murphy
John J. Murray
John Joseph Murray
Susan D. Murray
Alexander J.R. Napier
Frank Naples
Catherine A. Nardella
Narender Nath
Joseph M. Navas
Francis J. Nazario
Pete Negron
James Nelson
Nancy Yuen Ngo
Martin Niederer
Alfonse J. Niedermeyer III
Paul R. Nimbley
Daniel R. Nolan
Brian Novotny
Michael O’Brien
Keith K. O’Connor
James Andrew O’Grady
Robert W. O’Shea
Edward K. Oliver
Ronald Orsini
Masaru Ose
Todd Joseph Ouida
Deepa K. Pakkala
Dominique Pandolfo
Vinod K. Parakat
Nitin Parandkar
Philip L. Parker
Robert Emmett Parks Jr.
Hasmukhrai Chuckulal Parmar
Suzanne H. Passaro
Manish K. Patel
Steven B. Paterson
Todd D. Pelino
Angel Ramon Pena
Jon A. Perconti
Alejo Perez
Angel Perez Jr.
Nancy E. Perez
Donald Arthur Peterson
Jean Hoadley Peterson
Kaleen E. Pezzuti
Tu-Anh Pham
Ludwig J. Picarro
Matthew Picerno
Joseph O. Pick
Bernard T. Pietronico
Nicholas P. Pietrunti
Joseph Piskadlo
Joseph Plumitallo
John M. Pocher
Thomas H. Polhemus
Susan M. Pollio
James Edward Potorti
Daphne Pouletsos
Stephen E. Poulos
Gregory M. Preziose
David Lee Pruim
Edward F. Pullis
Joseph John Pycior Jr.
Edward R. Pykon
Ehtesham U. Raja
Harry Ramos
A. Todd Rancke
Srinivasa Shreyas Ranganath
Anne T. Ransom
Roger Mark Rasweiler
David Alan James Rathkey
William Ralph Raub
Michele Reed
Judith A. Reese
Thomas M. Regan
Gregg Reidy
Thomas Barnes Reinig
Frank B. Reisman
Richard Rescorla
Bruce A. Reynolds
John Frederick Rhodes
Francis S. Riccardelli
Venesha O. Richards
Isaias Rivera
Paul Rizza
Stephen Louis Roach
Joseph Roberto
Leo A. Roberts
Donald Walter Robertson Jr.
Jeffrey Robinson
Michell Lee Robotham
Antonio Augusto Tome Rocha
John M. Rodak
Carmen Milagros Rodriguez
Marsha A. Rodriguez
Richard Rodriguez
Scott Rohner
Elvin Santiago Romero
James A. Romito
Aida Rosario
Linda Rosenbaum
Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum
Lloyd D. Rosenberg
Mark Louis Rosenberg
Joshua M. Rosenblum
Richard David Rosenthal
Daniel Rosetti
Norman Rossinow
Mark Rothenberg
Nick Rowe
Ronald J. Ruben
Steven Harris Russin
Wayne Alan Russo
John J. Ryan
Joseph Sacerdote
John Patrick Salamone
John Salvatore Salerno Jr.
Richard L. Salinardi
James Kenneth Samuel Jr.
Michael V. San Phillip
James Sands Jr.
Maria Theresa Santillan
Kalyan K. Sarkar
Deepika Kumar Sattaluri
Scott M. Schertzer
Steven Francis Schlag
Jon S. Schlissel
Ian Schneider
John T. Schroeder
Susan Lee Kennedy Schuler
Raphael Scorca
Matthew Carmen Sellitto
Frankie Serrano
Karen Lynn Seymour-Dietrich
Jayesh Shah
Khalid M. Shahid
Barbara A. Shaw
Hagay Shefi
Mark Shulman
See-Wong Shum
Craig A. Silverstein
Bruce Edward Simmons
Kenneth Alan Simon
Michael John Simon
John P. Skala
Francis J. Skidmore Jr.
Toyena C. Skinner
Karl Trumbull Smith
Leonard J. Snyder Jr.
Astrid Elizabeth Sohan
Michael C. Sorresse
Fabian Soto
Timothy P. Soulas
Robert Andrew Spencer
Frank J. Spinelli
Richard James Stadelberger
Eric A. Stahlman
Anthony M. Starita
Craig William Staub
Alexander Robbins Steinman
Thomas S. Strada
James J. Straine Jr.
Edward W. Straub
George Strauch Jr.
Edward T. Strauss
Steven F. Strobert
David S. Suarez
Yoichi Sugiyama
Thomas Sullivan
Selina Sutter
Kenneth J. Swensen
Thomas F. Swift
Gina Sztejnberg
Keiji Takahashi
Robert R. Talhami
Michael Anthony Tanner
Dennis G. Taormina Jr.
Kenneth Joseph Tarantino
Ronald Tartaro
Yeshavant Moreshewar Tembe
Anthony Tempesta
Lesley Thomas-O’Keefe
Clive Thompson
Perry Anthony Thompson
Sal Tieri Jr.
William R. Tieste
Kenneth F. Tietjen
Jennifer M. Tino
John J. Tobin
Richard J. Todisco
Christopher M. Traina
Glenn J. Travers
Walter (Wally) P. Travers Jr.
Lisa L. Trerotola
Francis Joseph Trombino
William Tselepis Jr.
Zhanetta Tsoy
Michael Patrick Tucker
Lance Richard Tumulty
John G. Ueltzhoeffer
Michael A. Uliano
Anil Shivhari Umarkar
Kenneth W. Van Auken
Daniel M. Van Laere
Edward Raymond Vanacore
Jon C. Vandevander
Scott C. Vasel
Sankara S. Velamuri
Jorge Velazquez
Anthony M. Ventura
Christopher Vialonga
Robert A. Vicario
Joseph B. Vilardo
Melissa Vincent
Gregory Wachtler
Honor Elizabeth Wainio
Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford
Glen J. Wall
Peter G. Wallace
Roy Wallace
James Walsh
Brian G. Warner
Michael H. Waye
Nathaniel Webb
Peter M. West
Meredith Lynn Whalen
James Patrick White
Michael T. Wholey
John C. Willett
Deborah Lynn Williams
Alan L. Wisniewski
Frank T. Wisniewski
Michael R. Wittenstein
Christopher W. Wodenshek
Siu Cheung Wong
Brent James Woodall
Richard Herron Woodwell
Martin M. Wortley
Rodney James Wotton
Neil R. Wright
Suresh Yanamadala
Matthew David Yarnell
Kevin Patrick York
Adel Agayby Zakhary
Robert Alan Zampieri
Mark Zangrilli
Kenneth Albert Zelman
Michael Joseph Zinzi
Julie Lynne Zipper
Salvatore J. Zisa
