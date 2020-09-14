Long N.J. MVC lines stretching into September

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – Long MVC lines plagued New Jersey motorists all summer, and there doesn’t appears to be any end in sight as the fall season gets underway. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick (R-21) dropped by the Springfield location on Monday morning only to find an epic line twisting its way down the street.

“The mess at Motor Vehicles continues outside the Springfield location,” Bramnick opined on Twitter. “I cane here at 7 am. This is total disrespect of our residents. Long lines and hours of waiting but you cannot vote in person?”

Motor Vehicles continues to make people wait for hours. No one from Trenton is here to help our residents. pic.twitter.com/FOvzy7OSCj — Jon Bramnick (@JonBramnick) September 14, 2020