Malinowski is trying to derail a federal investigation into Phil Murphy’s nursing home deaths

By Matt Rooney

You probably didn’t hear about it, Save Jerseyans, but 22 Democrat congressman signed a letter to the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights complaining about the early-stage probe into four states’ COVID-19 nursing home deaths (including New Jersey).

Five New Jersey Dems were on the letter: Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Donald Norcross (NJ-01), Albio Sires (NJ-08), and Donald Payne, Jr. (NJ-10).

Their argument?

It’s political retaliation, a recycled argument recently used to complain about the SALT cap. The want the DOJ to “to chart a different course of action and pursue a comprehensive independent investigation” rather than focus on Phil Murphy and Andrew Cuomo.

“Public nursing homes make up fewer than three percent of LTCs in New Jersey, fewer than five percent in New York, fewer than four percent in Pennsylvania, and approximately seven percent in Michigan,” the congressmen wrote. “The vast majority of LTC residents in these states and elsewhere live in privately-owned facilities, which makes us question why the administration is targeting public nursing homes, let alone those public nursing homes in these four states.”

So in other words… we’re laying too much blame at Phil Murphy’s feet! For 7,100+ LTC deaths.

It’s a truly incredible argument to make even for the far-Left Dems who signed off on this letter.

The political argument is also half-baked. Some of the other states cited by the Dems (like Kentucky, Utah, and Arizona) have a fraction of the LTC cases experienced by NY and NJ. The DOJ’s state goal in requesting information from New Jersey, PA, Michigan and NY is to “determine if the state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes is responsible for the deaths of nursing home residents.” So isn’t it logical to start with the biggest fish? Where the most people died? Those four states account for over 1/4 of all LTC resident deaths nationally!

I really, really hope Tom Kean Jr. (who is challenging Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 this year) makes Malinowski answer for this letter in the coming weeks.

It’s a damning indictment – ironically so, given the letter’s accusations – of how the current Democrat Party only cares about “saving lives” when doing so is politically expedient and, of course, doesn’t make a Democrat governor or governors look bad.

Tom Malinowski cares more about protecting Phil Murphy than the nursing home residents in his own district.

