Murphy extends his own emergency powers for a 7th time; Testa says “it has to end”

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy extended his own emergency powers for a 7th time on Friday, refusing to surrender his dictatorial powers which he’s exercised since March. Murphy previously extended his powers on April 7th, May 6th, June 4th, July 2nd, August 1st and August 27th. Executive Order 186 can be read here.

The Democrat legislative majority hasn’t resisted but some Republicans continue to push back.

–

“For the seventh time since March, Governor Murphy has extended the Public Health Emergency that he has used to justify overbearing executive orders that have caused unimaginable disruption to the lives and livelihoods of our friends and neighbors,” said state Senator Testa (R-1). “New Jerseyans did exactly what the governor asked back in March. They stayed home and many lost their jobs as employers ordered closed by the governor have shuttered forever. It has to end.”

“Shame on the Democrats who control Trenton for failing to make the governor justify each and every one of the restrictions he placed on New Jerseyans,” added Testa. “We can’t let him get away with this for another year. It’s time for the Legislature to stop hiding meekly in the shadows to put an end to Gov. Murphy’s perpetual emergency and power grab. We flattened the curve, steamrolled it actually, and now it’s time to help New Jerseyans begin recovering from the damage these incredibly destructive executive orders have caused.”

There are two measures in the legislature – S-2482 and SCR-117 – which would limit Murphy’s orders to 14 days unless the Legislature granted him an extension.

S-2484 was introduced in May but hasn’t gotten out of committee; SCR-117 also hasn’t moved.

An effort in the Assmbly was tabled by the Democrat majority.