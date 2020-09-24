Murphy fans the flames as two officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury unrest

TRENTON, N.J. – Two police officers were shot and approximately 100 were arrested overnight amid unrest in Louisville, Kentucky, after a grand jury declined to charge any police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice,” said state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s first-ever black attorney general. “Mob justice is not justice. Justice sought by violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge.”

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy fired off an incendiary tweet insulting the grand jury and claiming that the decision “falls short of the justice” Taylor deserved:

Breonna Taylor should never have been killed, let alone in her own home. She should be alive today. Today’s action brings no accountability and falls short of the justice that Breonna and countless other Black Americans deserve. pic.twitter.com/lSovXY7Hfo — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 24, 2020

Officer Brett Hankison (who was previously fired) was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after having allegedly fired into a home next door to Ms. Taylor’s home.

The FBI is still reportedly investigating the raid at her home.

