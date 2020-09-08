Murphy launches new online form for reporting COVID-19 executive order violators

TRENTON, N.J. – Notwithstanding every indication that the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey is waning, the Murphy Administration has launched a new online form urging residents to report any “usiness, organization, or entity” violating the governor’s arbitrary order.

“Compliance with Executive Orders is not voluntary,” the form explains. “You may report a violation anonymously, but please note, it will make it more difficult for law enforcement to investigate the complaint.”

News of the new form comes amid a spate of renewed angst over an alleged lack of social distancing at some state bars.

There is mounting evidence that the Governor’s arbitrary orders haven’t put the state in a better position – health-wise or economically – relative to its neighbors.

