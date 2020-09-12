N.J. Senator condemns “Marxist” BLM movement, says systemic racism claims are an “evil lie”

FLEMINGTON, N.J. – State Senator Mike Doherty (R-23) didn’t pull any punches on Friday during his remarks at the Hunterdon County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Flemington.

“These demands to defund the police are based upon allegations of systemic racism being thrown about by Marxist organizations, such as Black Lives Matter, which have burned cities, burned churches, destroyed private property, and terrorized American citizens,” said Doherty.

It’s not hyperbole. In 2015, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors described herself and one of the other three co-founders – Alicia Garza – as “trained Marxists.”

Doherty also took aim at the notion that America perpetuates “systemic racism,” calling such claims “an evil lie.”

“Would a systemically racist state, New Jersey, have laws and court orders that transfer billions of dollars every year from suburban taxpayers to urban areas to fund poorer schools, regardless of race?” the Republican legislator added. “Would a systemically racist state provide taxpayer funded housing for the poor, regardless of race? Would a systemically racist state provide subsidized car insurance premiums for those living in the cities? Forcing suburbanites to pay more so those living in the cities can pay less, regardless of race? Would a systemically racist state have hiring preferences for minorities written into the law? Would a systemically racist state have contract preferences and quotas for minorities written into the law?”

The Democrat-controlled State Assembly recently voted to declare every June 13th “Black Lives Matter Day” in the Garden State.

