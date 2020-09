TRENTON, N.J. – The economic carnage of Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 lockdown measures will be felt for years to come. On Thursday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced another 20,000 unemployment claims filed last week; overall, 1.54 million New Jerseyans – 16.6% of the state’s population – have filed for unemployment benefits at one point or another since mid-March when the Murphy lockdown orders began.

Click here for the full report.