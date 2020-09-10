N.J. moves to allow non-doctors to perform abortions

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey is likely to be the next state to permit non-doctors to perform abortions.

On Wednesday, the State Board of Medical Examiners voted to allow “Advanced Practice Nurses, Physician Assistants, and Certified Nurse Midwives and Certified Midwives to perform early aspiration terminations of pregnancy (in addition to medication-based termination of pregnancy, which is already permitted).“

–

The Murphy Administration – whose namesake has been accused by New Jersey Right to Life of trading Planned Parenthood subsidies for DGA donations – offered its full-throated support for the rule change.

“We applaud the Board for moving to expand access to reproductive health care services, based on its careful consideration and assessment of the medical evidence,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal in a statement. “The Board’s evidence-based modernization of its rules will bring New Jersey into line with states across the country that have already taken action to increase access to quality care.”

A majority of states still require that abortions be performed by physicians but a growing number of blue states are adopting laws similar to the Board’s proposed change.

“I worked for Planned Parenthood for almost eight years, ascending to the position of director of my clinic. I did several things only doctors should have done but I’m not the only one,” former Planned Parenthood worker Abby Johnson explained in a June 2019 Fox News op-ed opposing a similar law change in Maine. “The 500-plus abortion workers I’ve helped to get out of the industry have horror stories of things they were made to do that they had zero qualifications for. Many were not trained or participated in limited training for doing jobs that only doctors should have been doing. When money is the bottom line — and it is in the abortion industry — shortcuts are king.”

d

New Jersey is one of the country’s most pro-abortion states imposing few restrictions on the grisly practice.

–