You can’t get unemployment, but illegals can now get occupational licenses in N.J.

The past several months have been exceedingly difficult for thousands of unemployed and underemployed New Jerseyans. Our unemployment rate is 3.5% higher than the national average. 7 out of every 10 moving New Jerseyans are leaving the state. But don’t worry! It just got easier to obtain an occupational license… if you’re here illegally.

On Tuesday, Governor Murphy signed into law a bill we’ve previously written about which provides that “lawful presence in the United States shall not be required to obtain a professional or occupational license” in the state of New Jersey.

“New Jersey is stronger when everyone is given the opportunity to contribute and everyone is given a chance to live their American Dream,” said Murphy. “This law sends a simple, powerful message that immigration status can no longer be used as an excuse to discriminate among equally educated, trained, and qualified individuals. As we look toward our shared economic future, we must ensure that no one is left behind and everyone who puts forward the effort can succeed.”

If only it was easy for you and me and everyone else here legally to ‘put forth the effort to succeed’ and have it actually result in something.

Murphy’s done nothing, of course, to help legally-present New Jerseyans land a job in these difficult times. No tax relief. No support for struggling small businesses. Nothing. Nada.

Priorities. His aren’t yours.

