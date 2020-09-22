OPINION: My take on the 2020 election — Who can win and why | Spadea

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

_

Can the GOP actually win seats in New Jersey this year? Yes and no.

This is a unique year — of course, aren’t they all? What’s unique about this year is that there are two polarizing figures driving voters to the poll s … err, to the mailbox.

–

President Donald Trump has energized a new generation of GOP voters and reenergized the old “Reagan Democrats.” He’s also energized the far Left, who have taken to the streets in violent protests … I mean riots, and criminal activity. Certainly the president can be a valuable asset to any GOP campaign in a close race. He can also be the villain to turn out Left leaning voters to push a Democrat over the top.

Read More…