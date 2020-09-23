Phil Murphy is hosting a Facebook Live with Dr. Fauci. Will in-person voting come up?

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jerseyans who haven’t yet gotten their fill of pandemic porn can look forward to a veritable feast for the senses this Thursday when Governor Phil Murphy hosts a Facebook Live event with none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The social media discussion will focus on COVID-19’s “impact on New Jersey.”

NEW: I’ll be live in conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss COVID-19 and its impact on New Jersey this Thursday, September 24th, at 11:15 AM at https://t.co/JVJ4vWp29Z. Leave your questions for Dr. Fauci below or use the hashtag #AskFauciNJ. pic.twitter.com/nO66KYKDgp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 22, 2020

There will be plenty opportunities for agreement between the pair, two of the country’s most prominent advocates of aggressive lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus.

Will voting in-person come up?

Fauci is on record saying voting in person is a fine idea.

“I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” said Fauci in August. “If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Murphy disagrees. New Jersey is holding an all-remote election this November with very few exceptions. The Trump campaign is suing him over it.

Somehow, I strongly suspect this isn’t going to come up! Call it a hunch. This Facebook convo is a political stunt; it serves no actual public health purpose. No new info will come of it. The last thing Murphy wants during this free commercial is to have his decidedly-undemocratic election plan to be contradicted by a media darling.

