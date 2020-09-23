Police officer warns: fining New Jerseyans for not wearing masks is a “slippery slope”

TRENTON, N.J. – Controversial legislation to fine maskless store patrons is moving through the N.J. Assembly, and at least once law enforcement officer says it’s a bad idea.

On Wednesday, Assemblyman Jay Webber shared a note he received from a police officer explaining the “insane” potential for bad outcomes were the proposed law adopted.

–

“This is a slippery slope that has not ending ever,” the officer wrote. “Be it coron or flu or something else in the future- we will be in masks forever.”

A Police Officer messaged me about penalties for not masking up: "if this becomes law you will see many many negative incidents surrounding this issue. Frankly it is insane." And see other insights from our Officer operating on the front lines. pic.twitter.com/jHwDcun5Wo — Jay Webber (@JayWebberNJ) September 23, 2020

Convicted parties could end up paying fines between $50 and $500 per violation.

–