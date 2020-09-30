Post-debate, Murphy walks back his prior praise of Trump’s COVID-19 response

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy toed the party line on Wednesday when asked by reporters about Tuesday night’s crazy presidential debate.

“I thought that the debate last night and the demeanor was embarrassing to the office of president of the United States of America,” Governor Murphy said at his daily COVID-19 press conference.

Murphy also denied that he was one of the Democratic governors who praised the Trump Administration for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a general claim made by the President during the debate (though the President never named Murphy). Trump specifically said that many Democrat governors had credited him with doing a “phenomenal job” of assisting the states.

“We as a nation have suffered and continue to suffer from lack of national policies, lack of national guidance that would apply to all states,” Murphy added.

Murphy did, however, offer unqualified praise during an April 30th sit down in the Oval Office.

“I thank you for the enormous help in our darkest hour of need,” Murphy – who later dined with Trump along with his wife at Bedminster in June – told the President in front of assembled reporters, adding that New Jerseyans “couldn’t be making the progress we’re making without you and your administration.”

The Department of Justice is currently attempting to probe four states – including New Jersey – for far higher-than-normal rates of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. It’s widely believed Murphy is hoping to skip a reelection campaign in 2021 by becoming Joe Biden’s secretary of state.

