Princeton virtue-signals about its “embedded” racism. The Trump Administration responds by investigating it.

PRINCETON, N.J. – Princeton University has leaned into the woke revolution sweeping campuses and suburbs around the country. Back in June, the university dropped the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school and residential college. Just this month, its president also waxed poetically in an open letter about “racist assumptions” which “remain embedded in structures” of the ivy league institution.

President Trump’s Department of Education decided to call Princeton’s bluff.

–

In a September 16th letter, the DOE informed the university that it would investigate its admission and whether the university’s acknowledged “embedded” racism might jeopardize its receipt of millions of dollars of federal aid. Specifically, the department cited $75 million in federal funding received since 2013 that the university may have improperly received in light of its admission.

“Based on its admitted racism, the U.S. Department of Education (“Department”) is concerned Princeton’s nondiscrimination and equal opportunity assurances in its Program Participation Agreements from at least 2013 to the present may have been false,” wrote Assistant Secretary Robert King. “The Department is further concerned Princeton perhaps knew, or should have known, these assurances were false at the time they were made. Finally, the Department is further concerned Princeton’s many nondiscrimination and equal opportunity claims to students, parents, and consumers in the market for education certificates may have been false, misleading, and actionable substantial misrepresentations in violation of 20 U.S.C. § 1094(c)(3)(B) and 34 CFR 668.71(c). Therefore, the Department’s Office of Postsecondary Education, in consultation with the Department’s Office of the General Counsel, is opening this investigation.”

Click here to read the full letter.

