REPORT: Malinowski scheduled in court for a N.J. driving while suspended ticket

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Congressman Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) will appear in a Mercer County municipal court on Tuesday for allegedly driving while suspended.

According to The New Jersey Globe, Malinowski was stopped for speeding on August 1st in Hopewell Township. Driving while suspended is a serious offense in New Jersey; a first offense is punishable by stiff fines and a possible driver’s license suspension of up to six months. Drivers who subsequently get their license privileges restored may have their offense downgraded to a less serious traffic offense at the discretion of the municipal prosecutor.

A video of the stop was posted online by Harrison Neely, the campaign general consultant of Malinowski’s November rival Tom Kean Jr.:

Tomorrow @Malinowski faces a judge for driving on a suspended license. Here’s a clip from the stop. The officer is right on. Malinowski and his 97% voting record w @SpeakerPelosi aren’t in between anyone. He’s all the way to the left. pic.twitter.com/zSUqBtucNz — Harrison Neely (@HarrisonNeely) September 1, 2020

