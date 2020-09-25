REPORTS: Trump goes with Amy Coney Barrett, sets up epic High Court battle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – CBS News and CNN both reported on Friday night that President Trump intended to name Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The announcement – scheduled for Saturday – is expected to help frame the final frantic weeks of Election 2020. Barrett is a protege of the late Antonin Scalia and a conservative considered a solid pro life vote. She would replace a justice who was revered by the American Left for holding opposite views on most of today’s major cultural issues.

–

51 of 53 Senate Republicans have committed to voting on a Trump nominee, a number sufficient to make the nominee’s confirmation likely.