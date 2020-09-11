Rudy reflects on 19 years since 9/11: Are “social workers are going to protect us against terrorists?”

NEW YORK, NY – Rudy Giuliani provided some much-needed perspective on how far America has come – and its politics have devolved – during one of his September 11th anniversary television appearances.

“These people still want to come here and kill us and we’re defunding the police department that protects the number one Islamic terrorist target in the world, New York City?” the former New York City mayor mused on Fox Business on Friday.

“Can you imagine the weakness they see now? With our police being humiliated? They want to do away with our police department? I mean, social workers are going to protect us against terrorists?” Giuliani added. “This isn’t political. This is about the safety of the nation.”

Watch: