Spadea’s Letter to Local School Superintendent

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

_

Like many parents across New Jersey, I’m concerned about what has become a seemingly “never-ending” political pandemic, which is causing harm to our kids, families, business and valued institutions.

As I have been saying for months, the health crisis is long over. We are seeing areas and countries achieving herd immunity and a near-total dissipation of COVID. In New Jersey, you would think that any gathering, small business event, show or family birthday party will be the next trigger to open the floodgates for renewed sickness. Of course we also know that these false politicians are simply using peoples’ fear to enact their agenda.

For some reason, despite all the facts, we are still in a pitched battle to get schools open. In person, no masks with kids participating in fall sports. The fact that there is even a debate over whether kids need exercise and team activities shows how far the corrupt Left is willing to go in order to secure their political position. Sadly, many education bureaucrats are either complicit in this assault on common sense or are leading the charge themselves.

One local super caught my attention with a letter emailed to parents. Here’s was my response:

