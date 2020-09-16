REPORT: 1.6k+ uncounted primary ballots surface in N.J. county

NEWTON, N.J. – The 2000 presidential election was decided by 537 votes cast in Florida.

On Monday, the New Jersey Herald reported the discovery of approximately 1,666 uncounted ballots in Sussex County forgotten from the July 2020 primary election. The ballots were apparently misplaced into a “mislabeled” bin at the county’s board of elections office and subsequently counted over the weekend. Officials claimed the ballots didn’t change any election results.

“The board of elections is confident that all ballots received have been processed, and the security of all the ballots has remained in place,” a statement from the board of election asserted.

New Jersey’s fall general election will once again be a mostly remote affair; vote-by-mail bailouts are being automatically mailed to registed New Jersey voters.