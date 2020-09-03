Malinowski’s spox denies that he knows Omar, at least well (despite serving on a committee with her?)

By Matt Rooney

_

Try to figure this one out, Save Jerseyans.

NJ-07 challenger Tom Kean Jr.’s campaign recently attempted to tie incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski to “the Squad.” It’s a common GOP strategy this year (and a fair one). The fact that Team Malinowski responded isn’t noteworthy. How they responded is pretty interesting.

–

“The only way he’s met them would be in passing, due to serving in the same body,” Malinowksi spokesperson Benji Schwartz told Politico in a story on the race published Wednesday.

Ummm… what?

I don’t know whether they’re best friends. I do know that Malinowski and squad member Ilhan Omar (an extreme anti-Semite) serve together on the Foreign Affairs Committee. They expect us to believe that Malinowski and Omar haven’t had more than a “passing” encounter with Omar in two years? Really?

Oh, and here’s this photo:

–

So either (1) Malinowski is a liar or (2) he’s made minimal effort over two years to get to know his committee colleagues.

You decide.

–