Christie is helping Trump with debate prep

TRENTON, N.J. – The first presidential debate of the 2020 General Election takes place on Tuesday night, and President Donald Trump getting some help from two prominent tristate area politicians.

“We had a little debate prep before we came here,” Trump told reporters at a Sunday White House press conference, referring to former Governor Chris Christie and ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani who were both in the room watching the presser.

The pair are reportedly taking turns playing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’re doing it. These two gentlemen have been helping,” Trump continued, adding that both men were “about five times smarter than” than Biden.

