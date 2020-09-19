Trump on RGB: “She was an amazing woman”

BEMIDJI, MN – President Trump offered a classy and generous reflection on the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night. He didn’t learn about the passing of the Court’s most famous liberal member until emerging from a Minnesota campaign rally.

“She led an amazing life…She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not…I am sad to hear that,” said Trump.

