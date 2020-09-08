Local PBA furious after the Turnpike Authority takes down overpass American flags

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – It’s one of those “what the hell is going on in this state” kind of situations, Save Jerseyans.

Outrage was building online over Labor Day Weekend after word got out that the N.J. Turnpike Authority – which recently approved a massive toll hike without physical public participation – had decided to rip down the state’s iconic overpass American flags. The Robbinsville PBA is fighting back; they’re hosting an event on Friday (the 19th Anniversary of 9/11) to replace the flags.

–

Here’s the full statement (and a pretty good explanation of what’s going on) from Local #344 President Michael Slininger: