Congressman Smith on hand to help local PBA replace Turnpike overpass American flags

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. – Congressman Chris Smith was among the leaders on hand this September 11th as New Jersey volunteers – led by the Robbinsville PBA – replaced American flags removed by the Turnpike Authority on the Gordon Road Overpass.

Governor Murphy announced earlier in the week that the Authority would pause its highly-controversial overpass flag removals as the policy was reconsidered.

“Thank you to all who came out and supported us in paying respect to the American Flag and all it represents,” the local PBA said on its Facebook page. “Local 344 will continue to maintain and pay respect to the flag!”