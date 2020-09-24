VIDEO: Democrats weather criticism for 4.4% spending increase during a pandemic

Published on by Matt Rooney

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Democrats moved on their massive FY 2021 budget proposal on Thursday, and Republicans were quick to point out the glaring lack of an attempt – serious or even feigned – at exercising fiscal restraint at a time when many New Jerseyans are struggling.

“We were misled,” complained Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) from the floor. The freshman Assemblyman also pointed out that Democrats deceived the state Supreme Court during the recent summertime budget litigation for having failed to make spending cuts.

The new $32.7 billion spending package represents a $1.7 billion (4.4%) spending increase over last year’s budget which, Republicans argue, is a counter-intuitive move during a pandemic.

The Democrat-dominated Assembly nevertheless approved the budget 51-27.

Watch:

 