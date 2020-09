WASHINGTON, D.C. – A key part of the Biden-Harris agenda is the forced urbanization of America’s suburbs. In a Monday night sit-down interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, President Trump told the host who he thinks Biden will tap to lead the effort.

“You know who’s going to be in charge of it? Cory Booker. That’s going to be nice,” said Trump.

Booker is a leading advocate of using federal power to end single-family suburban zoning.

Watch: