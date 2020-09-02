VIDEO: GOP Super PAC launches “Screwed” TV ad hitting Malinowski on taxes

TRENTON, N.J. – The GOP House leadership’s Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) is up with a new ad in NJ-07. The spot – “Screwed” – is running online as well as on broadcast and cable television.

“Democrats ran on promises of bipartisanship but their records reveal the truth about how they have embraced the worst of Washington,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “Democrats will have to face the music as voters back home realize their records are too liberal and too phony to deserve second terms.”

–

Watch: