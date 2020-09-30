What recession? Murphy doubles taxpayer subsidies for illegal alien legal aid

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Murphy’s new FY 2021 budget signed Tuesday includes $6.2 million in aid for illegal immigrant legal representation, double the previous amount of aid.

The Christie Administration hadn’t allotted any funding to help detained illegals secure legal representation. The Murphy Administration began budgeting for it amid a tug-of-war between New Jersey and federal law enforcement officials over the Garden State’s self-declared “sanctuary” status.

New Jersey is estimated to contain approximately 475,000 illegal aliens.