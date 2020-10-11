Ballot questions — How should you vote? | Spadea

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

_

I get this question every election season. Confusing ballot questions and even more confusing “interpretive statements” have many people asking what the questions even mean let alone how to vote.

For me, I am a solid “NO” vote on every ballot question that I’ve seen since I started voting. What I’ve learned is that most of the time, the questions are vague and the details get left up to the legislature to iron out. Beyond that, most questions result in tax hikes! And the corrupt elites in Trenton use confusing ballot questions to play on your emotions to get a “YES” vote. When you vote “YES,” you’re providing cover for the politicians as they continue to raise our taxes. Don’t make it easy for them! Vote “NO”. For me, I’m a “NO” on all three.

–

Over the next week, I will explain each question one by one. Here’s my quick take if you are planning to send in your ballot before next week.

