Bill to scrap Columbus Day in N.J. introduced, referred to committee

TRENTON, N.J. – October 12, 2020 is currently Columbus Day in New Jersey, but if this new bill is ever passed and signed into law, then 2021 will be “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” instead.

The bill (S2970) introduced by state Senator Brian Stack (D) last month is currently pending before the Senate’s State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee.

The new holiday would be a paid day off for all state government employees. New Jersey public schools would also be required to honor and celebrate the holiday.

“This bill would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor New Jersey’s indigenous heritage and to foster a greater sense of inclusiveness towards indigenous people. The legacy of Christopher Columbus has become more controversial as his harsh treatment of indigenous people has become more widely known,” explains the proposed legislation’s accompanying statement. “An increasing number of Americans have come to recognize Columbus’s journeys into the New World as the beginning of an era of European colonization and conquest. In response, many states and municipalities have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day to bring greater attention to the plight of indigenous people and to celebrate indigenous cultures.”

Two of New Jersey’s 565 municipalities currently recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Approximately 0.21% of New Jersey’s population is native American while 17% New Jerseyans share Italian heritage.

