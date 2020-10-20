Bucco: Murphy’s restaurant aid veto is “a slap in the face” for struggling N.J. eateries

BOONTON, N.J. – State Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25) of Morris County says Phil Murphy’s decision to veto aid for Garden State restaurants – after the Governor’s summer indoor dining switcheroo cost them millions – is a severe insult to the state’s business community.

“Based on Governor Murphy’s personal guidance, restaurants invested a significant amount of money, often on personal credit cards, to restock in anticipation of resuming indoor dining on July 2nd,” said Bucco on Tuesday, one day after the veto came down. “When the governor reversed course at the last moment, those restaurants suffered steep losses that they could ill afford. It’s unbelievable that Governor Murphy would veto targeted relief funds to cover losses that restaurants incurred to comply with his changing executive orders. It’s a slap in the face to an industry that’s struggling to survive.”

Bucco faces a special election this November to fulfill the remainder of his late father’s term in the State Senate.