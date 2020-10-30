Christie is pissed after a Montana Democrat pranked his new Cameo account

MENDHAM, N.J. – Chris Christie recently joined Cameo – the popular site where you can pay B-level celebrities to record videos for relatively modest sums – and he’s donating the money to a drug-related charity.

Montana Democrats had something less admirable in mind when (unbeknownst to Christie) they ordered a video.

On Thursday, the campaign of Montana’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Mike Cooney tweeted the video of Chris Christie delivering a superficially unremarkable message to a random Montana man. What Christie didn’t realize when he recorded it: he had been tricked into trolling the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee Congressman Greg Gianforte.

“Let’s have some Jersey fun and be Jersey strong,” said Christie in his 51-second recorded message. “Get back here, Greg. We need you.”

Shame on @CooneyforMT. Same to @DemGovs. I am doing Cameo to benefit a NJ charity that shelters & treats drug & alcohol addicted pregnant women & they send this misleading request and then push it out as a shot of @GregForMontana. I SUPPORT Greg Gianforte for Governor-absolutely! pic.twitter.com/ey1DB8sSBP — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 29, 2020

Gianforte was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived in the state before relocating to Montana in the 1990s. He’s also leading Cooney in the public polling by an average of 8 points.