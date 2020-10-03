Chris Christie checks himself into Morristown Medical Center

Published on by Matt Rooney

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Former Governor Chris Christie announced on Saturday evening that he had checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” Christie tweeted “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

“I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon,” Christie added.

 