Christie: “I was wrong to not wear a mask”

MENDHAM, N.J. – Chris Christie wants the country to know he regrets not wearing a mask after having spent seven nights in a North Jersey hospital for COVID-19 complications.

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong,” said Christie in a Thursday statement shared with media outlets. “I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team.”

“No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others. It is something to take very seriously,” Christie added. “The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly.”

Christie’s weight and asthma placed him in a higher risk category for COVID-19 complications.

The former governor and President Trump were the only individuals hospitalized following the recent spate of infections among high level Trump World figures.

Christie did, however, say that masks and reopening aren’t mutually exclusive.

“Every public official, regardless of party or position, should advocate for every American to wear a mask in public, appropriately socially distance and to wash your hands frequently every day,” Christie said. “At the same time, we should be reopening in every corner of this nation under these guidelines.”

